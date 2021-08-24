Beyond Identity and Ignition Technology announce strategic distribution partnership

August 2021 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Identity, global provider of the strongest passwordless authentication on the planet, has formed a strategic partnership with Ignition Technology to distribute Beyond Identity’s solutions through its extensive network of IT resellers and MSSPs in the Nordics as well as in Benelux.

Recently ransomware attacks have been on the increase, close to doubling from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021. Passwords are the number one cause of ransomware attacks and other data breaches, and stolen credentials are at the heart of 85% of all cyberattacks. Beyond Identity addresses this by eliminating passwords entirely as an authentication method. When passwords can’t be used to authenticate, organizations can slam the door on all credential-based attacks.

With the Beyond Identity Platform, organizations can eliminate passwords, positively verify user identities, confirm device trust, and enforce risk-based access controls. The solution eliminates passwords and cryptographically binds the user’s identity to their devices, using asymmetric cryptography, which is the same proven, secure, and scalable technology used to protect trillions of transactions daily across the internet. Beyond Identity extends the chain of trust established with TLS (modern day SSL) to end users and their devices. In this way, it is possible to bind the device to an identity, thus making passwords obsolete.

The setup of Beyond Identity’s solution is completed in matter of hours and integrates with all leading single sign-on solutions.