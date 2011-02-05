Beyond Identity and Distology Announce Strategic Distribution Partnership

May 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Beyond Identity’s secure authentication stops credential-based attacks and eliminates the risk and friction of passwords. The company’s approach replaces passwords with asymmetric cryptography, the same proven, secure, and scalable technology used to protect trillions of transactions daily across the internet. Beyond Identity extends the chain of trust established with TLS (modern day SSL) to end users and their devices. The solution enables organisations to leverage the strongest multi-factor authentication possible without requiring users to pick up a second device or enter a one-time code.