Beyond Identity Joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Identity announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a coalition of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft’s security products to help joint customers better defend themselves against a world of increasing cyber threats. To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security.

Today, organizations are struggling to secure all of the users and devices accessing their SaaS applications, and they need more dynamic control over access to resources depending on the specific configuration of those devices. Beyond Identity was nominated for membership into MISA based on how its platform uses the power of Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager device management capabilities and combines them with Beyond Identity’s native, device-level security signals to make risk-based authentication decisions. Allowing organizations to assess if a device is managed and secure at the time of authentication helps organizations prevent account takeovers and implement a zero trust compliant authentication strategy.