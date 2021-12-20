Beyond Identity Integrates With Microsoft Azure Active Directory SSO

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Beyond Identity announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) SSO. This latest integration with Microsoft provides a ubiquitous passwordless MFA experience for enterprise workforces across all operating systems, on all device types – completely eliminating passwords from the authentication and recovery process to stop all password-based attacks. Beyond Identity delivers visibility into, and device-based access control over, managed and unmanaged devices, ensuring every user and their device complies with the organization’s security policy before granting access to enterprise SaaS resources.

In a separate press release today, Beyond Identity announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). To be considered for MISA, organizations must be nominated by Microsoft and demonstrate integrations that support the goal of improving enterprise security. Beyond Identity was nominated for membership into MISA based on how its platform uses the power of Microsoft’s Endpoint Manager device management capabilities and combines them with Beyond Identity’s native, device-level security signals to make risk-based authentication decisions.

Integrating with Microsoft Azure AD SSO and Microsoft Azure ADFS environments, Beyond Identity Secure Work protects organizations from password-based attacks, the most common vector for data breaches and ransomware. Beyond Identity binds the user’s identity to the device using asymmetric cryptography to ensure that only authorized users and approved devices can get access. For additional security, Beyond Identity collects dozens of security posture checks from every device requesting access at the time of login with its lightweight, self-service authenticator app. Also, IT and security teams can enforce custom, risk-based authentication policies with an extensible list of device-level security attributes using OS query and can combine attributes from Microsoft InTune and other MDM/EDR tools.

The benefits of Beyond Identity Secure Work include:

• Supports employees on multiple platforms (Windows 10, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS) across cloud and on-premises application environments.

• Controls BYOD and unmanaged device-based access to sensitive SaaS resources.

• Assesses every device for trust, ensuring the required software, apps, and programs are running at the time of login.

• Cloud-based and easy to implement, Beyond Identity is extremely cost-effective, delivering a low total cost of ownership.