Bertin IT and Eloquant present SpeechExplore®

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Bertin IT, a subsidiary of the CNIM Group, and Eloquant, a major player in customer relations, have teamed up to develop SpeechExplore®, a customer intelligence solution that promotes better customer knowledge with a 360-degree view.

This common solution is based on the key solutions of the two partners:

• MediaSpeech®, by Bertin IT, a Speech-To-text solution based on deep learning to open access to audio data by digitizing the "Voice" exchanges between the company and its customers.

• Explore, by Eloquant; an automated semantic analysis platform, which allows the processing and structuring of large volumes of textual data, to analyze the Customer’s Voice.

SpeechExplore® integrates the most advanced voice AI technologies into automatic customer conversation analysis

Among speechExplore’s benefits®:

• A better knowledge of the customer journey: expectations, grounds for appeal.

• Reducing call times and increasing the FIRST Call Resolution (FCR).

• Detection of at-risk customers and generating alerts for immediate treatment.

• Checking the compliance of calls.

• Officer coaching including the detection of best practices and improvements to be made.

• Quality monitoring: continuous reporting to measure customer satisfaction.

Remember that the MediaSpeech® multilingual voice transcription solution allows, by converting audio tracks into searchable text transcripts, to index, search and analyze audio and video sources, as well as telecommunications. Thanks to the deep learning networks now very present in Artificial Intelligence systems, MediaSpeech® relies on an extremely fine modeling of acoustic space, robust in the face of the variability of speakers (flow, accents, ...) and sound conditions, and thus offers an even more accurate and faster transcription.