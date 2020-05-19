Berthold Kerl Named CEO of KuppingerCole

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

KuppingerCole Analysts AG, a global technology analyst firm providing insights & decision support for tech professionals, today announced that Berthold Kerl, former Managing Director & Global Head of Identity and Access / CISO EMEA at Deutsche Bank AG, has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), commencing July, 1st, 2020. Co-Founders Martin Kuppinger and Joerg Resch will remain in their current functions as board members.

Berthold Kerl has over 30 years of experience in technology, consulting and finance, working in various senior leadership roles. He had been with Deutsche Bank from 2002 until recently and performed in different roles: CIO for access channels or major IT transformation, IT strategy, change management and governance initiatives. From 2007 onwards he had been working in the information security space in various roles including CISO EMEA, IS policies, compliance management, penetration testing, vendor security, data security and finally for Identity and Access Management at Deutsche Bank group-wide. He started his career as an SAP consultant and after that he had made his first experience in the financial services industry at Deutsche Bank Life Insurance working on accounting, sales and management information systems. From 1993 to 2002 he committed himself to Computer Science Corporation (CSC) where he worked as Head of European SAP Practice Financial Services implementing standard software and developing client specific solutions for banks, insurances and other financial services companies.

Berthold holds a degree of master of economic science at the University of Nürnberg-Erlangen and graduated in 1988.