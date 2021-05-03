Bert Nordberg appointed new Chairman of the Board of Axis

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

At Axis’ Annual General Meeting on April 28, Bert Nordberg was appointed new Chairman of the Board of Axis AB. He replaces Biörn Riese, who is leaving the board.

Bert Nordberg is also Chairman of the Board of Vestas Windsystems A/S and Sigma Connectivity AB, as well as a board member of Essity AB, Saab Group AB and Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA. Previously, he has also held several other board assignments, including Axis.

Bert Nordberg, who was born in 1956, has previously been CEO of Sony Mobile and held various positions in Ericsson. He is a trained marine engineer and has also studied business and management at INSEAD in France. The changes in the board mean that Axis board now consists of Bert Nordberg (chairman), Martin Gren, Marianne Brismar, Håkan Kirstein, Toshizo Tanaka and employee representatives.