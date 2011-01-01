Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Welcomes New CyberArk R&D Center as a New Partner in the Growing Negev Cyber Innovation Ecosystem

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Israeli cybersecurity company CyberArk has opened a new R&D Center in Beer-Sheva, Israel next to Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU). The new center will leverage the remarkable innovation ecosystem that consists of University students and researchers, Israel’s cyber campus, the National Cyber Directorate’ CERT center, and over 70 development centers and startups. The opening of CyberArk’s new center was made possible through joint efforts with Gav-Yam Negev Tech Park, a partnership that includes BGU, the City of Beer-Sheva, and Israeli company Gav-Yam.

Among the participants at the opening ceremony at the Tech Park were Ben-Gurion University of the Negev President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz; CyberArk’s CEO and founder Udi Mokady; Beer-Sheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich; Director-General of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate Avishag Avtuvi, and CEO of Gav-Yam Negev High Tech Park Avi Jacobovitz.

“The addition of CyberArk to our ecosystem not only adds another major magnet for employment talent, but also increases the possibilities of interaction with researchers from BGU, and internship opportunities for our students. I’m confident that CyberArk will benefit greatly from its proximity to the University", says BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz.

“BGU is at the center of Israel’s cyber innovation ecosystem, where the U.S. and many of the world’s largest companies are establishing facilities and partnerships to leverage our remarkable capabilities,” says Doug Seserman, chief executive officer, Americans for Ben-Gurion University.

“Locating the new center at the capital of Israel’s south is advantageous and valuable for us,” said Chen Bitan, general manager of CyberArk Israel and the company’s chief product officer. “The proximity to IDF’s C4i corps, BGU, global brands, and startups at Beer-Sheva’s cyber compound is a considerable edge for CyberArk and its employees alike. We welcome the opportunity to join the construction of this unique ecosystem of government agencies, academia, and industry at the capital of the Negev, reinforcing the Israeli high-tech industry and branding Beer-Sheva as a global cyber center.”

About the Gav-Yam Negev Tech Park

The Gav-Yam Negev Tech Park is a partnership between the public and the private sectors, comprising Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer Sheba Municipality, Gav-Yam, and KUD. The Park opened seven years ago next to the BGU campus and the railway station. Today, it is the home of over 2,500 engineers, 82% of whom live in Beer-Sheva and the region, who work in over 70 high-tech companies, including startups, and leading Israeli and international companies such as Elbit, Dell-EMC, Wix.com, Taboola, Mellanox, Oracle, IBM, Rafael, and more. Israeli Government’s national Cyber campus is under construction at the Park, led by the National Cyber Directorate. Over the coming years, the Park is expected to grow next to IDF’s new telecom campus, which will host 6,000 soldiers and regular army officers from select technological units. All this is already taking place at Beer-Sheva, the capital of the Negev.

About Americans for Ben-Gurion University

Americans for Ben-Gurion University plays a vital role in maintaining David Ben-Gurion’s vision of an “Oxford in the Negev.” By supporting a world-class academic institution that not only nurtures the Negev, but also shares its expertise locally and globally, Americans for Ben-Gurion University engages a community of Americans who are committed to improving the world. The Americans for Ben-Gurion University movement supports a 21st century unifying vision for Israel by rallying around BGU’s remarkable work and role as an apolitical beacon of light in the Negev desert.

For more information visit www.americansforbgu.org.