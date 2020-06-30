Becrypt extends secure device as a service offering
July 2020 by Marc Jacob
Becrypt’s Paradox Edge Device as a Service (DaaS) solution now provides accredited endpoint security throughout the entire device lifecycle – from laptop imaging to decommissioning.
With unique hardware-enforced device health measurements, Paradox Edge ensures endpoint devices remain in a known healthy state throughout their life – free of common malware - dramatically reducing risk, cost and complexity of end point environments. Paradox Edge includes a managed service offering, removing the overhead and time required to deploy new endpoint environments. With support for popular business laptops out of the box, such as the Dell Latitude series, the solution provides a hardware-software combination pre-configured and optimised for secure cloud access.
Tweeter