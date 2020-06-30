Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Becrypt extends secure device as a service offering

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Becrypt’s Paradox Edge Device as a Service (DaaS) solution now provides accredited endpoint security throughout the entire device lifecycle – from laptop imaging to decommissioning.

With unique hardware-enforced device health measurements, Paradox Edge ensures endpoint devices remain in a known healthy state throughout their life – free of common malware - dramatically reducing risk, cost and complexity of end point environments. Paradox Edge includes a managed service offering, removing the overhead and time required to deploy new endpoint environments. With support for popular business laptops out of the box, such as the Dell Latitude series, the solution provides a hardware-software combination pre-configured and optimised for secure cloud access.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 