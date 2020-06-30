Becrypt extends secure device as a service offering

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

With unique hardware-enforced device health measurements, Paradox Edge ensures endpoint devices remain in a known healthy state throughout their life – free of common malware - dramatically reducing risk, cost and complexity of end point environments. Paradox Edge includes a managed service offering, removing the overhead and time required to deploy new endpoint environments. With support for popular business laptops out of the box, such as the Dell Latitude series, the solution provides a hardware-software combination pre-configured and optimised for secure cloud access.