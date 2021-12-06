Barracuda delivers sophisticated email threat detection and remediation for Office 365 customers

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions furthered its commitment to deliver leading email security solutions which are easy to buy, deploy, and use with the announcement today of three new Email Protection plans which scale to meet customers’ evolving threat protection needs. Barracuda’s comprehensive solutions combine gateway and API-based AI technology to detect and remediate threats and reduce the risk that a malicious attack succeeds by immediately and automatically eliminating the user’s ability to view or launch flagged emails.

Recent attacks have shown that Office 365 native security alone has gaps and that third-party solutions are required to ensure customers are fully protected.

According to Gartner®, “Microsoft Defender for Office 365 (MSDO) offers a wide set of email security capabilities, but due to the rise in business email compromises, account takeovers and other sophisticated attacks, many times some malicious emails are actually missed by MSDO, and in fact by any other email gateway solutions. Therefore, organizations should strongly consider integrating third-party solutions to strengthen their email security capabilities. Aside from traditional gateway solutions, security and risk management leaders should evaluate API-based solutions to act as an additional layer of protection.”1.

With Barracuda, customers receive an integrated and validated suite of capabilities to protect their people and business which includes:

• Threat prevention: Prevent attacks from getting through by combining email-gateway defenses, API-based inbox defense, and web security.

• Post-delivery detection and response: Identify and limit the impact of any threats that reach users with automated response and user security awareness training.

• Data protection: Ensure compliance and stay productive during downtime. Back up important Office 365 email and data to recover easily from malware attacks or lost data.

• Automated workflows: Easily create custom workflows to completely automate incident response.

• SIEM/SOAR/XDR integrations: Public-facing APIs for integrating with third-party platforms to enable seamless and consistent response to security events.

• Barracuda Data Inspector: Data classification capabilities to help find sensitive data such as Personal Identifiable Information (PII) and malware.

Barracuda’s new email protection plans are immediately available to customers and partners at the following levels:

• Advanced: Email gateway defense, impersonation and phishing protection, and automated remediation.

• Premium: Everything in Advanced plus incident response, domain fraud protection, and DNS filtering.

• Premium Plus: Everything in Premium plus data protection, archiving, and user security awareness training.