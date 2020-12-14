Barracuda Acquires Fyde

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Barracuda announced it has acquired Fyde, a ZTNA provider based in Palo Alto, Calif., and Porto, Portugal to expand the Barracuda CloudGen SASE platform with ZTNA capabilities. The Fyde solution is available immediately as Barracuda CloudGen Access to businesses of all sizes. It will be available in the coming weeks for Managed Service Providers.

According to Gartner: “ZTNA improves the flexibility, agility, and scalability of application access enabling digital businesses to thrive without exposing internal applications directly to the internet, reducing risk of attack.”

Fyde’s innovative Zero Trust solution enables secure, reliable, and fast access to cloud or on-premises applications and workloads from any device and location. Fyde’s ZTNA solution addresses the security risks associated with traditional remote access by continuously verifying that only the right person, with the right device, and the right permissions can access company resources. The solution is ideal to connect users directly to cloud-native and legacy corporate applications deployed in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Barracuda provides a broad and growing portfolio of cloud-enabled network and application security solutions. In July of this year, Barracuda launched CloudGen WAN, the industry’s first global SD-WAN service built natively on Microsoft Azure. With the acquisition of Fyde, Barracuda now offers ZTNA solutions that use a modern approach to securing applications and devices by providing identity-aware access control and device-based contextual security policies. This acquisition expands the capabilities of Barracuda’s SASE offering to help customers with digital migrations to the public cloud.

With this acquisition, Barracuda expands its differentiated capabilities for today’s complex IT environments, enabling security teams to address many use cases, including:

• Secure single sign-on to SaaS applications

• Secure access to applications from BYOD devices

• Simultaneous access to applications located on-premises and on multiple clouds

• Mobile device security monitoring and protection against malicious websites

• Simplified privileged access and much more

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.