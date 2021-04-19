Baltic Data Center Operators DEAC and DLC Developed a Reliable Business Continuity Solution

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Data center operator DEAC, in cooperation with the Lithuanian company Data Logistics Center (DLC), pooled their resources and created a disaster recovery solution for enterprises, based on two data centers in Riga (Latvia) and Vilnius (Lithuania).

Now DEAC provides its customers with the opportunity to choose the main and backup data center infrastructure location either in Riga or Vilnius. This solution allows businesses to continue their operation even in case of an incident. “The geographic location of two Baltic countries expands the possibilities of data storage and backups in reliable and independent data centers,” comments Andris Gailitis, CEO of DEAC.

Riga is already a beneficial location for foreign companies as an outsourcing center, back office for data or consolidation of IT functions. Likewise Vilnius is now also a reliable location. Combining the resources of the Latvian and Lithuanian companies allows them to provide even more secure business continuity solutions. Disaster recovery principles imply deployment of a redundant IT infrastructure in a geographically remote data center. Up-to-date solutions for the implementation of a disaster recovery plan (Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service, DRaaS) ensure high level of business continuity.

DEAC and DLC data centers comply with the highest security standards and provide efficient network connections with secure encryption.