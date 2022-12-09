Back to Technology Live! Paris, before Technology Live! Munich

December 2022 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Founded by A3 Communications, Technology Live! Has been coaching the Data Storage ecosystem for a while. Going back to Technology Live! Paris last October, you will get valuable information about 3 interesting players in the Data Storage field.

The first on stage was Panasas.

Jeff Whitaker, VP Marketing and Products, is Responsible for making inroads into new markets and expanding Panasas’ revenue growth.

During the session, Jeff explained what Panasas is a Data Storage company that creates network-attached storage for high-performance applications in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, media, financial, services, and Government.

The company’s flagship parallel file systems (PanFS)and dedicated hardware systems (ActiveStor Ultra) uniquely combine ease of management with scalability, security, performance and reliability for modern HPC and AI workloads.

Panasas makes, is about protecting Data and making sure Data is available, keeping the system up and running, giving the ability to scale. Being simple of usage and reliable.

Then, Kalray came on stage.

Eric Baissus, CEO, Sébastien Le Duc, Software Engineering Director, Olivier Fulop, Senior Data Center Solutions Architect, introduced kalray, the leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures.

Its offers include its unique patented DPU (Data Processing Unit) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software defined storage and data management offers.

Separated or in combination, Kalray’s high-performance solutions allow customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, Media & Entertainment, Life Science, Scientific Research, Edge Computing, Automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known CEA Research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers.

Kalray just raised 24.4 M€.

And finally on stage

Molly Presley, SVP Marketing and Ian Marcroft, Technical Director, EMEA, Hammerspace

Hammerspace is a software solution that creates a Global Data Environment which eliminates storage silos are gives users and applications a shared, unified view and control of all data globally, exactly as if all those files were on local storage exposed through a single local file system.

A global Data Environment is defined as a means by which users and applications can get the experience of local access to data that may be stored in a decentralized cloud of widely distributed storage types/locations, while at the same time providing global control for data services transparently across them all. The dada environment could include multiple otherwise incompatible storage silos in a data center or across multiple data centers and may include one or more cloud vendors.

