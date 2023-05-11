BT launches new secure networking service for UK business customers with Fortinet

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

BT announced it has launched a new all-in-one networking and security service backed by industry leading Fortinet technology to transform how businesses manage their connectivity across multiple sites.

The launch enables BT’s UK business and public sector customers to bring together SD-WAN, SD-Branch and security into one place, fully managed by BT’s expert team – as well as reducing cyber risk and supporting customers moving data and applications into the cloud. It is ideal for supporting digital transformation, such as businesses embracing hybrid working and providing better experiences for staff, including clearer video calling. The service is purpose-built to support retailers better meet customer demand, whether online with greater website reliability during peak trading events like Black Friday, or in person through services such as click-and-collect or technology infrastructure for pop up stores.

It’s a move that sees BT build on its existing long-term agreement with global cybersecurity leader Fortinet, expanding its managed wide and local network portfolio for businesses by building in Fortinet’s Secure SD Branch technology.

BT’s new managed secure networking service is designed to address large-scale, complex networking requirements, and enables BT to expertly manage networks on a customer’s behalf 24 hours a day. This service also includes reporting dashboards that give security teams full visibility over their network.

As more businesses embrace the benefits of digital working, the Government’s latest Cyber Security Breaches Survey revealed that 32% of businesses had identified a cyberattack in the previous 12 months*. BT’s expanded partnership with Fortinet will strengthen its wide-area networks and in-building connectivity, making them even more resilient as the transition towards Software-as-a-Service cloud applications continues.

The technology allows UK-based organisations of all sizes to improve the performance of business applications, including Microsoft Teams, SAP or Salesforce. It ensures a quality user experience, even across multiple sites, while delivering the flexibility and cost benefits of a hybrid network. Customers can also connect any combination of physical and virtual devices to their network – and so extend the network to be closer to the applications and data that are important to them.

Ashish Gupta, MD Corporate and Public Sector at BT, said: “At BT, we know that complex network requirements shouldn’t mean compromising on security or flexibility. Our new collaboration with Fortinet on software-defined Branch networks shows that you can combine both – enabling reliable, secure connectivity within and across multiple sites, all safely managed by BT. We’re already seeing strong interest from customers with a number of contracts won and being deployed.