BT Selects Rackspace Technology as Cloud Partner

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

BT and Rackspace Technology® announced a partnership agreement to transform BT’s multinational customers’ cloud services.

Under the terms of the agreement, BT hybrid cloud services will be based on Rackspace Technology’s cutting-edge solutions, which the company will deploy in BT data centres along with its Rackspace Fabric management layer. Customers will benefit from the integration of Rackspace Technology’s cloud management expertise and automation, analytics, and AI tools with BT’s world-leading network and security capabilities.

This will enhance customer experience and enable BT to further evolve its managed cloud services.

The companies have also committed to extend their partnership in the future to create new joint cloud offerings for their customers.




