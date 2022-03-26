BSO enhances Crypto Connect offering for US exchanges

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

BSO has announced enhancements that have been made to its Crypto Connect product to meet increasing demand in US-based crypto exchanges.

Crypto Connect offers both low latency cloud connectivity and cloud-to-cloud connectivity. With dedicated bandwidth, no reliance on routing hardware and private and secure trading routes – it’s the most comprehensive low latency crypto trading solution in the market.

Institutional firms that engage in cryptocurrency trading cannot use the public internet due to security threats and unreliable performance issues. As crypto exchanges are hosted in the cloud and in data centres, an effective solution needs to support data centre-to-data centre connectivity, data centre-to-cloud connectivity, and cloud to cloud connectivity, all while keeping low latencies top of mind.