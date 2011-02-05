BSA Statement on the EU Data Act Proposal

February 2022 by BSA (Business Software Alliance)

“The ability to share data within the EU and across borders is critical to almost every business, government, and organization in Europe and abroad. Efforts to remove regulatory impediments to data sharing and transfers, both within the EU and internationally, could not be more important,” said Thomas Boué, Director General, Policy – EMEA, at BSA.

“While the proposed Data Act is an important recognition of the need for a fair data economy, it will require fine-tuning,” Boué continued. “We believe that organizations that hold data—that is, the customers that BSA member companies serve—should retain full control over whether they share or transfer data, to whom, and on what terms. Mandating organizations in the EU to share the data they own—or, equally, restricting them from sharing or transferring data to third countries—will not only prevent EU businesses from reaping the full benefits of the digital transition but will render them less able to innovate and compete effectively in global markets.”

“BSA looks forward to working with policymakers to help grow Europe’s digital economy in responsible ways, including making it easier for organizations to share data voluntarily, dispelling myths around third-country government access to non-personal data, and ensuring that the new rules are consistent with EU trade commitments,” said Boué.