BCG Named a European Cybersecurity Consulting Services Leader in Independent Research Report

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

According to the Forrester report, “Customers praised BCG’s ability to operate at all levels of the organization, the high quality and effectiveness of its consultants, and its commitment and flexibility.” The new report notes that BCG hires selectively to bring experienced cybersecurity professionals to its clients, “mixing this expertise with industry specialists from its generalist consulting pool.”

BCG’s cybersecurity offering draws from capabilities that are distributed across its Technology Advantage practice, as well as specialty teams including BCG Platinion and BCG GAMMA. Forrester’s evaluation states that BCG continues to invest in expanding its cybersecurity business by producing intellectual property such as its DevSecOps framework and Cyber Doppler by BCGTM tool for risk quantification. “We are proud to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in European cybersecurity consulting services,” said Walter Bohmayr, a senior partner and member of BCG’s global cybersecurity leadership. “In the past few years, we have partnered with many Fortune 500 organizations to improve and optimize their cybersecurity posture in order to protect their current business and enable their strategic digital ambitions. We believe that our deep pool of seasoned cyber experts with strong business sense, and our proven approach to building end-to-end cyber resiliency have been critical to our clients’ success.”

Recognition for BCG Cybersecurity Current Offering, and Strategy

In the report, Forrester evaluated 15 European cybersecurity vendors on the basis of 21 criteria grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence. BCG received the highest possible scores in 10 of 13 subcriteria within the current-offering category, including key differentiators, European customer satisfaction, and security team engagement. BCG also received the highest possible scores in two subcriteria within the strategy category: cybersecurity consulting-practice vision and European R&D initiatives.

BCG’s interdisciplinary cybersecurity teams look at security through a business lens, working with companies to identify risks and develop business-driven and risk-aligned capability roadmaps.

To be included in The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021, vendors had to have a minimum of $40 million in annual revenue from European cybersecurity consulting services, 10% of its global cybersecurity revenue coming from European customers, and 50 staff consultants based there. To be considered, vendors also had to have broad service coverage on the continent, offer a comprehensive cybersecurity consulting portfolio for European customers, and have drawn significant interest from Forrester clients.

