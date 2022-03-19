BACHMANN launches MOV:E

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Working independently of location without worrying about the battery of your notebook or cell phone giving up - that’s what MOV:E from BACHMANN makes possible. It is a mobile power supply with sufficient power and all common connections for different electronic devices.

BACHMANN is launching MOV:E for this purpose, an energy supply independent of static sockets and extension cords. The 23 cm high and 3 kg light, compact energy storage unit in the shape of a cylinder is fully charged in just three hours. It offers a high output of max. 300 watts (peak) and 220 watts permanently. The device has two sockets (CEE7/3) as well as USB-A and USB-C fast-charging ports. Grounded plugs, i.e. the classic plugs for charging notebooks, for example, are so far unique in this market segment. The alternating current provided is optimized for electronic devices with the help of a true sine inverter.

Mobil and powerful

MOV:E features high energy efficiency of over 93 percent. The 230 Wh lithium-ion battery is replaceable, and soft start and automatic standby ensure low power consumption. The product is suitable for individuals and groups who want to operate and charge all common office devices, from laptops to digital flipcharts. For example, MOV:E can power a whiteboard (e.g. Samsung Flip) for around two hours, and a laptop, headset and external monitor for a good six hours.

MOV:E supports the realization of mobile office concepts, the optimal use of travel time and the sensible bridging of long waiting times.