Axonius Announces Expansion of UK & EMEA Partner Programme

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axonius announced an expansion of its UK and EMEA partner programme to help systems integrators that specialise in cybersecurity and IT infrastructure with the ability to better manage SaaS security.

The company, which has over 150 partners globally, 28% of which are based in EMEA, recently launched Axonius SaaS Management to provide customers with a credible SaaS inventory that offers a comprehensive view into misconfigurations and data security risks. Now, channel partners can also benefit by demonstrating the value of having greater visibility into SaaS apps and how data flows between them.

Axonius provides customers with a simple, effective way to untangle the sprawl of modern IT while ensuring their systems are secure. The comprehensive platform integrates with more than 400 security and management solutions to unify all digital assets — from SaaS apps to devices, user accounts, cloud assets, and more — so customers can easily and effectively control complexity across the entire IT environment.

As part of the expansion of the Axonius Correlated Partner Program in the UK and EMEA, specialist independent service providers and infrastructure integrators will receive a wide range of benefits, including sales and technical training, an incentive scheme, co-op marketing, and sales enablement content. The company also offers a 30-day assessment program for partners to leverage the Axonius platform for client assessments, which leads to enormous value for both partners and their customers, particularly in regards to compliance assessments.

In support of its partner programme and to fully meet global demand for the company’s services, Axonius has more than quadrupled the size of its channel team over the last year. During this period, the program experienced 60% channel growth in EMEA and expanded into both APAC and LATAM. Now driving more than 75% of new annual recurring revenue, the partner program is a huge factor behind the company’s rapid growth and success.