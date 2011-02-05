Axon Technologies Appoints Alain Kallas as Senior Director, Cyber Services

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axon Technologies, the UAE-headquartered leading information security solutions provider, announced the appointment of Alain Kallas as Senior Director, Cyber Services. As part of the company’s leadership team, Alain will help expand Axon’s business, and drive sales in the UAE and globally.

Leading customer engagements and upselling to existing strategic accounts and channel partners, Alain will also work closely with Marie Ange, Axon’s Channel and Presales Manager, on key strategic channel accounts. He will help the company identify and win major deals and steer Axon into the next phase of growth and maturity. A key part of his job role also involves engaging with other team leaders inside Axon on how to bridge the gap between sales and delivery.

Alain brings with him a wealth of experience having spent over 20 years working in cybersecurity. Prior to joining Axon, Alain has held senior roles such as Chief Information Security Officer, Director at Large Cybersecurity Service Providers, Information Security Advisor, amongst others. He has previously worked at SecureWorks, du, and PwC.