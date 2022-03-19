Axis Communications has announced the AXIS M5000-G PTZ

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications has announced the AXIS M5000-G PTZ, a multidirectional 15 MP camera offering total situational awareness of indoor areas up to 400 m2 (4300 ft2). It can communicate with as many as six devices in a system setup, while delivering sweeping overviews and detailed images.

The cost-effective camera offers the benefits of four cameras while installing just one. With all four views displayed on one monitor, it’s possible to move from overview to detailed views in a single click. The camera also features autofocus capabilities as well as indication lights to help deter antisocial and criminal behaviour.

Key features include:

3x 5MP sensors for situational awareness

Covers indoor areas up to 400 m2 (4300 ft2)

10x optical zoom with HDTV 1080p

Z-Wave for smart home devices

The multidirectional PTZ camera will be available through Axis distribution channels in April 2022.