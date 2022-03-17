Search
Axis Communications has announced the AXIS D4100-E Network

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications has announced the AXIS D4100-E Network Strobe Siren, the world’s network strobe siren, which helps deter intruders, ensure on-site safety and improve operational efficiency with the power of light and sound.

This networked product can be connected to any Axis device, Axis VMS, or to third-party VMS and issue warnings and notifications with strobe lighting and/or siren alarms. For example, it can be used for perimeter protection together with thermal and/or radar cameras or connected to an Axis audio solution with live or pre-recorded announcements to step up the level of deterrence. . Key features include:
• Light and sound in one IP-based device
• Profiles with different priority levels
• VAPIX, MQTT and SIP integration
• IP66, IK10, NEMA-4X rated casing
• 5-year warranty
• Powered by PoE

The strobe siren will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q2 2022.




