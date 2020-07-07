Axis Communications has announced the release of two new models of PTZ cameras

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

AXIS XP40-Q1785 is a high-performance camera, able to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -60 °C to 60 °C (-76 °F to 140 °F), making it perfect to operate in vast, potentially combustible environments.

Axis Communications has announced the release of two new models of PTZ cameras for hazardous areas:

Axis Communications has launched ExCam XPT Q6075, a high-performance PTZ camera for use in potentially combustible environments. Featuring the new generation chip, it offers improved imaging, enhanced security features, extended capabilities for analytics and significantly more efficient video compression.

Thanks to Lightfinder 2.0, it offers superior light-sensitivity to capture images with more realistic and saturated colors and sharper images of moving objects. It includes autotracking 2 with click and track functionality for active object tracking, and orientation aid with support for dynamic overlays for quick orientation. Additionally, it offers enhanced security functionality such as signed firmware and secure boot to guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure only authorized firmware is installed. Plus, a FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified Trusted Platform Module (TPM) ensures secure storage of all cryptographic keys and certificates.

Key features include: _HDTV 1080p at 50/60 fps, with 40x optical zoom

Axis Lightfinder 2.0

Autotracking 2 and orientation aid

TPM, FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified

ATEX, IECEx, EAC and IA; Zone 1, 21

Significantly lighter than a traditional positioning camera, this PTZ dome camera weighs just 20 kg (44.1 lb) and has IP66/IP68 ratings for protection against harsh weather conditions, dust and water. It’s powered by Power over Ethernet (PoE) for quick and easy installation. Furthermore, the power source can be placed far from the camera to facilitate service and maintenance.

Explosion-protected positioning camera for 360° awareness in hazardous areas

Axis Communications has launched a new positioning camera certified (NEC, CEC, IECEx, ATEX and EAC Ex) to ensure safe operation in vast, potentially combustible environments. XP40-Q1785 Explosion-Protected PTZ Camera offers the most comprehensive field-of-view possible, thanks to 32x optical zoom, 360° continuous pan rotation and 180° tilt movement.

Enclosed in a stainless steel housing with IP66/IP67 ratings, this robust camera can withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -60 °C to 60 °C (-76 °F to 140 °F), depending on the model. Powered by 24 or 110/230 V AC, this high-performance PTZ camera offers long-distance connections using fiber optics or Ethernet cabling. Additionally, with electronic image stabilization (EIS) you can install your camera out of reach on high walls, poles or columns with minimum impact on image quality.

Key features include:

HDTV 1080p with 32x optical zoom

360° continuous pan and 180° tilt movement

Forensic WDR, Lightfinder and EIS

Ease of installation with fiber optics and Ethernet

NEC, CEC, IECEx, ATEX and EAC Ex

This product offers Axis Zipstream with support for H.264 and H.265 which reduces bandwidth and storage requirements by 50% or more without compromising image quality.