Axis Communications announces the release of AXIS Q9216-SLV Network Camera

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces the release of AXIS Q9216-SLV Network Camera, a compact and robust corner-mount camera designed to provide a wide field-of-view and ensure no area is left uncovered. Available in white and elegant stainless-steel, it delivers sharp 4 MP video quality and features Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clarity even when there’s both dark and light areas in the scene.

This vandal-resistant IK10+/IP66 rated camera is ideal for high-security installations such as in prisons and psychiatric wards, where it can help prevent self-harm. It features 940nm invisible IR illumination and polygonal privacy masking for flexible coverage and to help ensure occupant privacy is respected. Additionally, for ease of maintenance, the stainless-steel casing is IP66- and IP6k9k-rated to allow cleaning with high pressure, high temperate water jets. And, the abrasion-resistant two-part front cover is easily removed for more thorough cleaning.

Key features include:

• Anti-ligature, robust (IK10+)
• Corner camera– no blind spots
• WDR and invisible IR (940nm)
• Compact design – easy to install
• Zipstream supporting H.264 and H.265

This product offers Axis Zipstream technology with support for both H.264 and H.265 which significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements. Furthermore, signed firmware and a Trusted Platform Module (TPM, FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified) help prevent unauthorized access and safeguard the system.




