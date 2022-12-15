Axis Communications announces Stainless steel 8 MP dome for outstanding image quality in corrosive areas

December 2022 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces a dome camera offering high resistance in corrosive environments. Ideal for applications such as marine environments and food processing facilities, it delivers outstanding image quality and forensic details in superior 4K resolution—even in the harshest weather and environments.

Enclosed in marine-grade stainless steel (SS 316L), DNV-certified, AXIS Q3538-SLVE can withstand the corrosive effects of sea water and cleaning chemicals. It features OptimizedIR and an IR-shielded dome to prevent IR reflections from rain and snow. Additionally, Lightfinder 2.0 and Forensic WDR delivers true colours and great detail in challenging light or near darkness.

This high-performance camera includes a deep learning processing unit (DLPU) to enable improved processing and storage capabilities. This makes it possible to collect and analyse even more data than before—on the edge. Thanks to AXIS Object Analytics, it can detect and classify humans and different types of vehicles—all tailored to specific needs. Additionally, with support for ACAP version 4, it’s possible to add value to the system with tailor-made applications based on deep learning on the edge available from Axis and our partners.

Key features include:

Ideal for corrosive and harsh conditions

Marine-grade stainless steel casing

Outstanding image quality in 4K

Support for analytics with deep learning

Axis Edge Vault

This top-of-the-line camera is easy to install, maintain, and operate—perfect for remote locations. Redundant power ensures a reliable power supply to safeguard the system. Furthermore, Zipstream with H.264/H.265 significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements.