Avgidea Announces Launch of Avgidea Data Platform

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Open data is provided in all markets worldwide and users need to search through the internet every time in order to find what they need. If you are able to find appropriate data, you download them in local environments, typically as text or CSV files, then use various tools to modify and aggregate before analyzing them. It’s time-consuming and often blurs what you are trying to achieve in the first place.

ADP’s components, Avgidea Data Search and Avgidea Query Editor, prevent you switching multiple tools back and forth, and minimize tasks related to open data by implementing data search and query features as an add-on of Google Sheets, which is a very popular service as online table calculation.

Avgidea Data Search (ADS)

From Avgidea Data Search, you may search open data which is scattered on the internet and import it to Google Sheets directly with a single click.

ADS supports part of ckan and Dataverse API and you can easily import CSV data from various sites on the internet. ADS maintains the latest endpoints of ckan and Dataverse available globally, therefore you can simply select an instance from the list and immediately start searching data from the instance

Avgidea Query Editor (AQE)

Avgidea Query Editor can let you submit a query directly to instances compliant to SPARQL specification and import query results into Google Sheets. There exists several SPARQL compliant data platforms such as Amazon Neptune or Virtuosso Universal Server. As long as endpoints are available on the internet, you may import query results into Google Sheets via AQE.

Installation

Avgidea Data Search and Avgidea Query Editor are offered as an add-on of Google Sheets, therefore you may install from G Suite Marketplace using your existing Google account (G Suite or Gmail) and immediately start using both components under free plan.

For healthcare agencies / research institutions

For healthcare agencies or research institutions which are willing to access open data for COVID-19 related activities, we offer a free subscription license of ADS and AQE for 1 year. Please contact us directly if you are willing to use our products for such purposes.