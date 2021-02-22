Avast announces partnership with PMovil

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Avast has announced a strategic partnership with PMovil, an industry leader in direct carrier billing and alternative payments in Latin America. The partnership means that Avast’s subscription-based solutions will be available via direct carrier billing for over 400 million customers of PMovil worldwide.

PMovil is a leading billing aggregator in the region which works with 34 carriers across Latin America. Through this partnership, PMovil will offer mobile subscribers across the region the option to pay for Avast’s subscription-based services securely and conveniently as part of their monthly phone bill or part of their existing prepaid balances. This method of payment will be available to Avast’s existing customers in the region, with the potential to also reach 400 million paid users across PMovil’s global network.

This partnership will enable Avast to further reach more customers currently underserved by debit or credit cards. With 76% of consumers in Latin America not having access to a debit/credit card and relying on offline payments, Avast has always embraced alternative payment options in the region. Direct carrier billing is a further method to make it more convenient to access Avast’s subscription services, also providing the option of breaking down the cost into more affordable monthly payments.

Direct carrier billing is quickly emerging as a leading alternative payment, especially in emerging markets, where many are unbanked. Direct carrier billing will allow customers to adopt a simple monthly subscription model as part of their existing, creating another convenient and secure way to access Avast’s premium and subscription products.