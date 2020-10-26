Avast Named ‘Best Consumer Anti-Malware’ at SE Labs Awards

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Avast has been named “Best Consumer Anti-Malware” by SE Labs. Avast Free Antivirus delivered consistently strong results during twelve months of in-depth testing by the SE Labs testing team, and was announced as the award winner in the SE Labs Annual Report 2020.

SE Labs undertakes continual public testing, private assessments and collates feedback from corporate clients in order to provide thoroughly researched buying advice for consumers and businesses. The SE Labs Awards are the culmination of this work, and the winners are chosen based on a combination of test results and customer feedback.

Simon Edwards, CEO at SE Labs, said, “Avast won this award for its Avast Free Antivirus as the program has shown consistently strong results against the world’s most challenging endpoint detection test. At SE Labs, our tests are based on real-world threats rather than on an artificial test environment – we identified the worthy winners of our 2020 awards through this testing and also by collating user feedback.”

SE Labs was the first testing lab to engage with the AMTSO Testing Protocol Standard, which was approved and introduced by the Anti-Malware Standards Organization in 2018. A test that complies with this Standard has demonstrated that the testing has been conducted fairly and transparently.

Recently, in SE Labs’ Q3 report, Avast once again won the top rating “AAA”, which is issued for products with an exceptional threat detection performance.