Avantra Llaunched Avantra 20.11

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

The rise in cloud and hybrid landscapes have increased IT complexity for more than three quarters (77%) of SAP enterprises, with concerns over security being a major challenge, according to a report from Avantra and SAP user group ASUG. To address this issue, Avantra has launched Avantra 20.11, its latest AIOps platform for SAP operations.

Avantra 20.11 ensures companies using SAP can benefit from automated kernel upgrades for improved, ‘easy to do the right thing’ security of their SAP IT workloads, as well as native support for SAP Cloud Platform Integration and SAP Cloud Connector, enabling businesses to navigate complex hybrid environments and monitor API performance.

In addition to enhanced security features, the company’s next generation platform eliminates the need for repetitive SAP operations, with automated best practices for SAP landscape management, helping to prevent failures, and save time and resources.

Avantra 20.11 also brings enhanced support for customers using Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure bringing them in line with Avantra’s existing support for AWS. It also brings an expanded set of built-in checks for the latest SAP HANA updates, and organisations can review the health of their systems on-the-go with mobile app improvements on the platform.

Avantra 20.11 is set to be unveiled at Avantra Summit, the company’s annual event, which will take place virtually on Thursday 3rd December. Bernd Engist, CTO, and Brenton O’Callaghan, CCO, will host a first look exclusive demo for attendees at the summit, which will also include head-to-head interviews and panel Q&As, all in a TV-style format, as well as an industry insight session with award-winning tech futurist, Shivvy Jervis.