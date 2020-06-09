Search
Avanade achieves GitHub Advanced Services & Channel partner accreditation

June 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Avanade has become the first global systems integrator to be verified as a GitHub Advanced Services & Channel Partner, providing its clients access to GitHub’s Enterprise platform.

With access to GitHub’s Enterprise platform, Avanade clients will benefit from open source without needing to share propriety code outside of their organization. In addition, Avanade’s clients will get access to GitHub’s mission-critical tools, ideal for modern software organizations, including source code security, development insights and analytics, open source and InnerSource management. Reduced software development times and the ability to create code that is always cloud-ready with any security vulnerabilities picked up automatically are some of the advantages of this relationship. Enterprise developers will be able to work within a private environment but also connect with outside developers as they look to build more human-centric products.




