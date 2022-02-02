Ava Security to Release a Cloud Multisensor Security Camera to Market

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Ava Security has announced plans to release Ava Quad, the first cloud-native multisensor security camera on the market, further expanding the suite of cloud-connected video monitoring tools available on the Ava Aware® platform.

Multisensor security cameras are designed to provide 360° visibility through multiple sensors, which is advantageous for customers looking for multi-angle coverage over wide outdoor or indoor areas, such as large crossroads, parking lots, campuses, and stadiums. With more area covered by a single device, multisensor cameras are also more cost and time effective when it comes to installation and maintenance. However, until now, multisensor cameras have only been available for on-premise installments, which has meant a lack of flexibility and remote access and left cameras vulnerable to out-of-date software.

The launch of Ava Quad, expected in Q2 of this year, will bring the first multisensor security camera in the cloud to market. Customers will benefit from easier access to security data and in-built video and audio analytics, which further reduces costs for organizations by cutting the time and staff needed to analyze the footage. It also improves response to incidents with machine learning algorithms that can identify critical events before they escalate. It also brings the ability to store forensic details that customers might need to detect threats without the additional burden of storing large volumes of footage.

Ava Quad is the latest in the suite of intelligent cloud security cameras added to the Ava Aware® video security data platform.

Tormod Ree, CEO & Co-Founder of Ava Security commented: “Ava Quad marks another market-first for Ava Security, as we continue to add to our world-class portfolio of cloud-native cameras. This cloud multisensor camera will round out our lineup of video monitoring tools, as we continue to lead the industry in the transition from on-premise to the cloud—delivering storage, cost, AI, and analytics benefits. The continued growth of our product portfolio bolsters our position as the most open security platform in the market.”