Automation releases us from our false sense of SAP security

December 2020 by John Appleby, CEO, Avantra

When it comes to the protection of our most vital devices and systems, we could be forgiven for being lulled into a false sense of security. After all, the Apples and Microsofts of this world come to us, not even when there’s a problem, but just to check in. To update us. To add that layer of reassurance even when our minds are elsewhere.

In the corporate world, that notion is elevated by a more urgent need, of course. The vast majority of enterprise devices are well protected on a day-to-day basis and we again let our thoughts roam across other areas of operations in the knowledge that either the device manufacturer or our IT departments have everything in hand.

This is not necessarily the case when it comes to SAP, however. And quite frankly, industry’s lack of urgency or awareness of this critical factor is quite alarming. As much as 96% of the world’s GDP goes through SAP. Governments, universities, core manufacturing, utilities, consumer goods, oil & gas, transport… the list is endless. If Microsoft was attacked, Linux and Xenix would still run. If SAP was taken down globally, that same globe would genuinely come to a grinding halt. Not just business, but the very fabric of society.

In this byline, John Appleby, CEO, Avantra, will discuss:

• Hidden vulnerabilities and the threat to personal data and applications

• Changing the SAP mindset to ensure protection and business continuity

• How important automation is to carrying out vital functions

• Keeping systems secure to protect ROI