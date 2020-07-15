Auto Trader Selects SureCloud GRC to Fulfil Their Risk and Compliance Management Requirements

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Auto Trader is an FTSE100 technology company and is an agile, fast-paced business, and so needs to have a robust risk management framework which gives the ability to manage risks on a real-time basis. It had an existing risk and compliance management framework; however, this relied on multiple spreadsheets, and so action tracking and reporting were a manual and lengthy process.

They were looking for a solution that could bring together multiple risk registers, give them the ability to assign actions to risk owners for them to maintain and provide real-time reporting and dashboards at different levels of detail. Auto Trader wanted a solution that out of the box met most of their requirements, but also needed a flexible solution and so recognised the need for professional services to configure to meet specific requirements.

They saw that SureCloud’s solutions could allow them to aggregate risks across different business functions, to track actions and to report on a real-time basis. The fact that SureCloud also has a vast portfolio of GRC solutions that may be useful to Auto Trader in the future as they expand their GRC journey attracted them to Platform, as the business could grow into the solution over time.

Auto Trader needed a solution that was easy and intuitive to operate, to ensure users will feel confident in how to navigate the software and therefore gain quick value. They also wanted users to be able to "dip in and out" of the Platform quickly. After reviewing several solutions, many on Gartner’s Magic Quadrants like SureCloud. Auto Trader found that other vendors lacked the flexibility that SureCloud offered.

Claire Baty, Governance, Risk and Compliance Director at Auto Trader, commented: “We were looking for a solution that would be simple to use, yet provide the ability to manage complex risks, whilst complementing our agile ways of working. We were attracted to SureCloud due to the flexibility of the solution in comparison to other GRC solutions, as it gave us the ability to design our own user journeys and reporting tools, and the modular approach that means we can continue to enhance our framework over time. We are looking forward to working with SureCloud on this important project.”

Nick Rafferty, COO at SureCloud commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Auto Trader, the UK and Ireland’s largest digital automotive marketplace. Not only to help them meet their Risk and Compliance needs but also to be chosen due to our level of agility in our Platform. I look forward to seeing the relationship grow as our technology flexes to their way of working while automating and streamlining their programs. SureCloud is proud to be helping another market-leader ditch spreadsheets for good.”