Auth0 public sector index shows governments struggle to provide trustworthy online citizen services

January 2022 by Auth0

Auth0 released the findings of its first Public Sector Identity Index, a global research report that provides government technology leaders with insight into the identity maturity of public sector organisations around the world. The report highlights the importance of a c entralised identity strategy in putting safe and accessible services into the hands of citizens faster.

Over the past two years, many public sector organisations were prompted by the immediate need to deploy digital infrastructure to maintain continuity of their services amid the COVID-19 pandemic — such as offering citizens licence renewals online and virtual education — and are now grappling with the impacts on cybersecurity and user experience. From the Executive Order on ‘Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity’ in the U.S., to digital identity and Single Sign-On (SSO) initiatives in the UK and Australia, enabling employees, citizens, and other government entities to access all of these applications easily and securely has become a demand around the world.

The 2022 Public Sector Identity Index, conducted by Auth0 and Market Connections, captures the perceptions of 850 IT and line of business decision-makers within national and state/local government organisations across the U.S., UK, and ANZ (Australia and New Zealand) with regard to their Identity and Access Management (IAM) strategy.

The report’s key findings include:

• Only one in five are extremely confident in either the security (17%) or ease of use (19%) of their current authentication solution

• Username and password is the most frequently used authentication method by citizens (86%), compared to very little usage of biometric or passwordless authentication (16%)

• Four in ten are currently building their own IAM solution in-house (41%), and cite speed to implementation (83%) and using internal staff to manage IAM internally (82%) as two of the biggest pain points in doing so

• Most governments are looking to expand their digital services in the next two years (75%) and rank protecting citizen’s privacy and data as most important when thinking about citizen services (73%)

Regional analysis shows U.S. respondents rank ensuring citizens’ trust in digital services as an area of high importance (71%), but have less confidence in their organisation’s ability to deliver this (56%). Similar discrepancies in importance versus confidence in delivery include speed in adding new services in the UK (66% importance vs. 48% confidence), and improving the user experience in ANZ (72% importance vs. 60% confidence).

Dean Scontras, Vice President of State and Local Government and Education (SLED) at Okta, said: “Digitisation is likely to continue in light of Zero Trust mandates and mounting consumer expectations. Public sector organisations greatly benefit from bringing their identity management strategy in line with their digital goals. While there is a strong focus on securing citizen data, the vast majority of applications are still protected by a username and password, despite their well-documented security risks.”

According to Forrester Research, the public sector has a massive influence on the entire economy making up 30% of the global GDP and 33% of the global workforce, and the global research firm predicts that more governments will adopt Zero Trust frameworks to revive public trust in digital services.*

An Identity-First approach puts identity at the centre of government digital transformation, while also laying the foundation for a Zero Trust security model. Key to this approach are modern login technologies that replace traditional passwords, and introduce friction only when suspicious behaviour is detected. By making the shift to Identity-First, organisations like Larimer County provide easy and seamless access for legitimate users, while decreasing the risk of security and compliance breaches.

Jessica Figueras, a cybercrime and digital identity advisor to governments and Okta consultant, said: “In the face of increasing digitisation, skills shortages, and online harms, governments are taking a hard look at the technologies they can bring on board to help them reach their digital goals. The research suggests that identity is one such technology that can help the public sector do more with less.”