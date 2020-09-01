Auth0 Announces $120M in Series F Funding

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Auth0 announced it has closed a $120 million round of Series F funding, which brings Auth0’s valuation to $1.92 billion and total capital raised to more than $330 million. The funds will help fuel continued innovation and go-to-market expansion, responding to global demand for a simple, extensible identity platform that provides secure access to any application.

Led by Salesforce Ventures, the round included another new investor, DTCP, as well as participation by existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech Capital, World Innovation Lab, Trinity Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and K9 Ventures.

Auth0’s Series F round comes a little more than a year after the close of its $103 million Series E funding last May, which launched the company into ‘unicorn’ status. After growing 70% in 2019, Auth0’s rapid growth has continued through Q2 2020 despite the uncertainty of the current global economic environment.

Auth0 continues to quickly expand its customer base, underscoring that identity management plays a critical role in digital transformation and in enabling access to customer applications. Thousands of customers outsource their identity management to Auth0 to help offload the burden of maintaining complex systems and enjoy faster time-to-market and frictionless end-user experiences.

Auth0 employs approximately 650 employees worldwide and continues to be recognized as a leading private company, with inclusion in the Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, and other notable awards.