Aunalytics Announces FedRAMP Ready Status of Its Cloud

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Aunalytics, nnounced t that its Aunalytics Cloud solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status and is actively working toward FedRAMP certification. Certified cloud-based products help U.S. federal agencies meet increasingly complex regulations and defend against cybersecurity threats, prevent data loss, enforce compliance, and protect agency domains.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program which is an assessment and authorization process that federal government agencies have been directed to use to ensure security is in place when accessing cloud computing products and services. By applying the FedRAMP framework to their evaluation, government agencies have a uniform assessment and authorization of cloud information security controls, alleviated cloud security concerns, and increased trust in the validity of assessments.

Listed as FedRAMP Ready on the FedRAMP Marketplace, Aunalytics is seeking an agency sponsor as it moves toward the second phase of being FedRAMP authorized.