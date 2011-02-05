August 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET: Verint to Host Webinar on Convergence of Fraud, Physical Security and AI

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

Verint Fraud and Security Solutions will host an hour-long webinar on Thursday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m. ET, during which several speakers will look at how shifting away from an autonomous security approach to a more structured convergence model can help mitigate cyber and physical security vulnerabilities, and how new technologies like AI factor into today’s converged security models.

Organizations are facing a glutton of cyber and physical threats: hacking, phishing, data breaches, identity theft and beyond. With large organizations often being the victim of thieves looking to steal information or funds, they are being forced to consider security measures like AI and facial recognition, along with physical security barriers, as malicious attempts become more sophisticated. Despite the growing liabilities, fraud prevention and risk management have long been managed in silos by separate fraud, risk and IT teams, which typically only collaborate after a security breach. But with the rise of security intelligence and the digital transformation boom, a convergence of these functions is emerging - and becoming increasingly recommended.

In this webinar, Verint, ToolCASE, and Redstone Federal Credit Union experts will address some of the pain points organizations face when marrying their risk management solutions and the monetary value of doing so.

Featured webinar speakers include Alex Johnson, Senior Director, Analytics and Strategy, Verint; Sam Piccolotti, Vice President Business Development, ToolCASE; Renee Wilson, Director of Risk Management, ToolCASE; Jonathan Kirby, Assistant Vice President, Redstone Federal Credit Union.

"Convergence is a hot topic and it’s easy to see why: implementing an integrated approach at your institution ensures the entire organization has the tools to prevent security breakdowns and minimize risk. It’s a win-win," said Johnathan Kirby.

ToolCASE Informant, an AI-based solution for the financial services industry, in combination with Verint’s EdgeVMS Platform, an industry-leading security solution with powerful video management software and IP-based network video recorders, risk departments can communicate seamlessly with one another.

“Convergence isn’t a new idea, but it is still in its infancy, despite the accelerating risks of fraud and malicious attacks that are only getting more sophisticated. It’s imperative to be preventive rather than reactive,” said Sam Piccolotti.

To register for the webinar, click here.