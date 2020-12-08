Search
Attivo Networks® Names Freddy Dezeure to Advisory Board

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced that Freddy Dezeure has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

Freddy Dezeure is an independent advisor in cybersecurity and cyber-risk management and Board Member for several high-tech companies. He leads the EU ATT&CK Community and is a highly respected keynote speaker. He had a 30-year career in the European Commission in which he set up and led the EU Computer Emergency and Response Team (CERT-EU). His prior experience also includes several years as a CIO of a private company. Dezeure holds a Master of Science in engineering from the KUL University in Belgium.

The Attivo Networks Advisory Board enhances the company’s expertise in addressing the ever-evolving global cyber threat challenges. Attivo Networks has forged relationships with several advisors with highly specialized backgrounds and unique perspectives. These experts provide insights that drive the continuous innovation of the company’s cybersecurity technology portfolio and promote customer adoption. Freddy Dezeure joins the advisory board, which currently includes industry leaders Bill Ender, Marshall Heilman, Lance Spitzner, and Chris Roberts.




