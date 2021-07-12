Attivo Networks® Launches CIEM Solution

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced a new Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solution, IDEntitleX, designed to deliver visibility and reduce the attack surface for identities and entitlements in the cloud. IDEntitleX expands the company’s leadership position in providing unprecedented visibility and prevention of identity privilege escalation and lateral movement threat activity. With this new product introduction, Attivo becomes the only solution of its kind to provide end-to-end analysis of identity and entitlement exposures and risks on endpoints, Active Directory (AD), and the cloud.

Organizations are moving to the public cloud in record-setting numbers, but with this growth comes unanticipated security challenges with user identity management and the explosion of “non-human” identities such as applications, databases, and data stores. Gartner, Inc. estimates that “By 2023, 75% of security failures will result from inadequate management of identities, access, and privileges, up from 50% in 2020”1. Unfortunately, traditional security tools are ill-equipped to handle this explosion of resource management and, as a result, over-provision access and exasperate security risks.

The new IDEntitleX solution reduces this risk by providing security teams with a unified view of identities and exposures across the organization to address provisioning management challenges while maintaining operational effectiveness. This includes multi-cloud support for AWS and Azure and provides detailed entitlement visibility for users, applications, virtual machines, containers, serverless functions and other objects which attackers seek to target.

The Attivo Networks IDEntitleX solution meets the challenges of identity and entitlement management with the following benefits:

· Broadest Range of Cloud Visibility: Understand exposures with identity and entitlement summaries across all platforms.

· Platform-Specific Cloud Visibility: Monitor entitlements to key cloud services, such as AWS S3 and Azure Key Vault.

· End-to-end Visibility: View endpoint, Active Directory, and cloud exposures from a centralized management console.

· Object-specific Risk Assessment: Isolate objects by risk and analyze the details of their entitlements.