Attivo Networks® Announces Integration with CrowdStrike

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Attivo Networks® announced an integration with CrowdStrike to provide organizations an integrated defensive strategy based on the Attivo ThreatDefend® platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform. The joint solution provides early and accurate threat detection coupled with the ability to automatically quarantine a compromised endpoint.

Together, the Attivo ThreatDefend Platform and CrowdStrike Falcon platform protect organizations with a defensive strategy that combines quick and accurate detection with rapid threat containment. Attivo Networks’ solution combines their network deception technology with CrowdStrike’s Falcon endpoint detection to give customers a defense-in-depth strategy. By implementing these solutions jointly, organizations can confidently detect in-network threats early and automatically block and quarantine those threats to shorten triage time and mitigate the risk of large-scale breaches.