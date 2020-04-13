Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Attivo Networks® Announces Integration with CrowdStrike

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Attivo Networks® announced an integration with CrowdStrike to provide organizations an integrated defensive strategy based on the Attivo ThreatDefend® platform and the CrowdStrike Falcon endpoint protection platform. The joint solution provides early and accurate threat detection coupled with the ability to automatically quarantine a compromised endpoint.

Together, the Attivo ThreatDefend Platform and CrowdStrike Falcon platform protect organizations with a defensive strategy that combines quick and accurate detection with rapid threat containment. Attivo Networks’ solution combines their network deception technology with CrowdStrike’s Falcon endpoint detection to give customers a defense-in-depth strategy. By implementing these solutions jointly, organizations can confidently detect in-network threats early and automatically block and quarantine those threats to shorten triage time and mitigate the risk of large-scale breaches.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 