Attivo Networks® Adds Tom Kellerman to its Cadre of Cybersecurity Advisors

October 2021 by Patrick LEBRETON

Mr. Kellermann joins Attivo’s Advisory board as a highly respected cybersecurity expert with more than 22 years of experience. He serves as the Head of Cybersecurity Strategy for VMware Inc. Previously, Kellerman held the position of Chief Cybersecurity Officer for Carbon Black. In 2020, he was selected to the Cyber Investigations Advisory Board for the United States Secret Service. Kellerman formerly held the positions of CSO for Trend Micro, VP of Security for Core Security, and deputy CISO for the World Bank Treasury. In 2008, he was appointed a commissioner on the Commission on Cybersecurity for the 44th president of the United States.

The Attivo Networks Advisory Board enhances the company’s expertise in addressing the ever-evolving global cyber threat challenges. Attivo Networks has forged relationships with several advisors with highly specialized backgrounds and unique perspectives. These experts continue to provide insights that drive the continuous innovation of the company’s cybersecurity technology portfolio and promote customer adoption. Tom Kellermann joins the advisory board, which currently includes industry leaders Bill Ender, Marshall Heilman and Lance Spitzner.