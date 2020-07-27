Attivo Networks Named as a Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® was identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020 (Gartner subscription required). Attivo was recognized in the Deception Platforms category.

As noted in the report, “Deception platforms offer high-fidelity artifacts (e.g., decoys, lures or honeytokens) that look real and useful, but are fake and created only for attackers to touch and engage with. These artifacts should not be interacted with — hence almost zero false positives — but attackers are statistically bound to trigger one as they perform lateral movement in organizations."

As organizations look for innovative ways to reduce security risk, Attivo Networks has continuously expanded its detection technology portfolio to help enterprise customers address increased attack destructiveness and expanded attack surfaces. The company’s ThreatDefend® Detection Platform detects threats early in the attack cycle by hiding real data and assets and misdirecting the attacker using decoys, lures, and other tactics. The scalable portfolio of endpoint, network, and Active Directory protection solutions provides organizations with enhanced attack prevention, reduced dwell times, and accelerated incident response.

Pete Shoard, senior director and analyst, Gartner, writes in the report: "Security and risk management leaders who want to develop a threat detection initiative can invest in deception platforms as a low-cost and high-impact complement (or more rarely as a replacement) for SIEM, EDR and NDR tools offering high-fidelity sensors. Forward-leaning and mature clients can also benefit from the added value from deception platforms. These benefits include generation of decoys that will increase an attacker’s dwell time, or generation of local indicators of compromise (IOCs) and other threat intelligence (TI) which can give feedback into their TI efforts."

Attivo Networks was also recognized in the Gartner Solution Comparison for Six Deception Platforms. “This Solution Comparison is based on vendor briefings and demos, customer interviews and inquiry data.” Attivo Networks received the greatest number of “high” ratings as compared to the other threat deception vendors across 14 assessment criteria in the report. The full report is available here for Gartner subscribers.

Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2020”, Pete Shoard, 23 June 2020. Gartner, “Solution Comparison for Six Threat Deception Platforms”, Augusto Barros, Anna Belak, 17 June 2019.