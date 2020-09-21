Attivo Networks Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2021 Security Annual. The 2021 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cyber security ecosystem.

Attivo Networks is part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for download at https://go.attivonetworks.com/WC-TA....

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.