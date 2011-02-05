Attivo Networks Joins SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Marketplace

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks, the experts in identity security and lateral movement attack prevention, today announced the availability of its Endpoint Detection Net (EDN) Suite on SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind application ecosystem that unifies prevention, detection, and response data and actions across attack surfaces with a few simple clicks.

Attivo Networks is the leader in detecting lateral movement by protecting credentials on endpoints and preventing attackers from leveraging Active Directory (AD) to execute their campaigns, two key targets for modern cyberattacks within the enterprise. The EDN solution provides SentinelOne customers with effective ways to reduce the risk associated with credential theft, attacks against Active Directory, and privilege escalation while reducing the attack surface by removing exposed credentials.

The Singularity Marketplace represents frictionless integration for mutual customers, seamlessly extending the power of the SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform across the entire IT ecosystem, and empowering security teams to unify best-in-breed technologies — regardless of vendor — to autonomously action data and protect against machine-speed threats in real-time.