Attivo Networks Enhances Portfolio for Amplified Identity Access Management Control

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced innovative enhancements to its ThreatPath® solution, part of the modular ThreatDefend® Endpoint Detection Net (EDN) family of products. ThreatPath, which continuously observes and shows credential exposures, now also provides organizations with the ability to identify and automatically remediate high-risk exposures based on identities with excess privileges, application data sources, at-risk practices such as local admin credentials stored on the endpoint, and shadow admin accounts.

Many organizations start their incident response reactively after detecting a compromised system. For organizations to shift their security posture to be more proactive, they must understand what they are trying to protect and have visibility to know if they are exposed. The ThreatPath offering enhances this awareness by immediately showing the exposures that create risk. Moreover, beyond just notifying the security teams of exposed credentials and misconfigurations, the solution facilitates automatic remediation before attackers can take advantage of them. It takes little effort to deploy, so even organizations without a mature visibility program can immediately benefit from understanding their credential-based vulnerabilities and an attacker’s opportunities for lateral movement.

How it works

The ThreatPath solution uses both topographical maps and tables to give security teams visibility to exposed domain admin and cached user credentials on all endpoints, RDP sessions to high-value servers, AWS access keys, and connected at-risk devices. It also provides automatic remediation by removing the saved credentials, shared folders, and vulnerabilities, including those in the cloud. Additionally, the security teams can further reduce risk by configuring ThreatPath to create path rules to high-value assets and leveraging its capabilities to report on these potential paths. The solution also provides drill-downs and searches based on time intervals, which is extremely valuable for discovering new local admin account additions. The result reduces the available credentials for attackers to leverage, improves access control, and reduces the attack surface, eliminating the attack paths available to attackers.