Attivo Networks Announces Two Integrations with FireEye to offer Real-Time, In-Network Threat Detection and Automated Response

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced it has integrated its ThreatDefend® solution with both FireEye Endpoint Security and FireEye Malware Analysis. As cybercriminals get more focused on targeting a specific business, user account, or system, organizations need solutions that automatically identify and block those threats while also collecting available forensic information to help them decrease the risk of future attacks.

The integrations address those critical requirements. The comprehensive solutions provide advanced threat detection and automated response as well as enhanced triage capabilities. These capabilities allow customers to reduce the time and resources required to detect threats, analyze attacks, and remediate infected endpoints, ultimately decreasing the risk of breaches and data loss.

Attivo ThreatDefend® Detection and Response Platform and FireEye Endpoint Security Integration

Quickly detecting and shutting down attackers that are already inside the network requires a new approach that expands on conventional techniques like signatures or behavioral detection. This combined solution is designed to automatically detect and block threats and quickly contain the attack to stop it from progressing. The combined solution also provides visibility into attack activity and collects forensic information to help decrease the risk of future attacks, reducing response times and streamlining investigations.

Attivo ThreatDefend® Detection and Response Platform and FireEye Malware Analysis

Whether an attacker uses stolen credentials, zero-day exploitation, ransomware, or simply starts as an insider, they work to establish a foothold and move laterally throughout the network and infect target systems. The integration of the Attivo BOTSink® Management Server and FireEye Malware Analysis automatically uploads payloads from infected decoys to FireEye Malware Analysis for review and to gather advance forensics information to block BOTs and APTs inside the network, isolating infected systems to contain the attack and stop data exfiltration.