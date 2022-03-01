Attivo Expands Active Directory Protection from Unmanaged Devices, Including Mac, Linux, IoT/OT

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Attivo Networks® announced it has expanded its award-winning Active Directory Protection portfolio with capabilities to efficiently detect identity-based attacks at the domain controller from all endpoints. The new ADSecure-DC solution provides threat protection from attacks originating from Windows as well as Mac, Linux, IoT/OT devices, and unmanaged devices which are limited in their ability to run traditional endpoint protection software.

In 2021, there was a surge of attacks targeting Active Directory domain controllers in order to gain the privileges that are needed to install backdoors, change security policies, and distribute ransomware or malware. Over 90% of Global 1000 enterprises use Active Directory for authentication and authorization, per Frost & Sullivan. According to an Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) research report, half of the organizations surveyed experienced an attack on Active Directory (AD), with more than 40% indicating the attack was successful. 86% of respondents indicated that they were planning to prioritize the protection of Active Directory with increased investment.

The Attivo Networks ADSecure-DC solution identifies enumeration and attacks targeting Active Directory. It also detects suspicious user behaviors using deep packet inspection and behavior analytics and delivers high-fidelity alerts. Organizations gain AD security for attacks from managed and unmanaged systems, IoT and OT devices, and popular Windows and nonWindows (Mac, Linux) systems without interfering with domain controller operations.

The Attivo Networks ADSecure-DC solution joins the company’s existing suite of Active Directory protection products. These include ADSecure-EP, which operates on the endpoint and prevents attackers from seeing and accessing privileged credentials in Active Directory, ADAssessor for continuous AD exposure visibility, and ThreatPath, which identifies and remediates exposed and risky credentials on the endpoint. Organizations deploying these solutions gain easy, efficient, and effective protection for their AD environment.