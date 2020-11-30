Atos to support Ailes Marines in securing Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in Brittany, France

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

A consortium led by Atos has been selected by Ailes Marines – a company 100% owned by Iberdrola, in charge of the construction, installation and operation of an offshore wind farm in the Bay of Saint-Brieuc, France – to implement mission critical communications solutions and ensure marine coordination activities for its new wind farm project. With construction work on the farm set to begin in the first semester of 2021, Atos will ensure that all activities at sea are run seamlessly, in order to support Iberdrola deliver clean, reliable energy for the environment.

Atos will implement a full operational marine coordination center located in Pleudaniel (Brittany, France) to coordinate, monitor and document all traffic in and around the construction area, operating 24/7 during the construction stage. While building and managing a wind farm of 103 km2 is a very complex process where many operators and organizations are circulating in the offshore site, the Atos solution enables Ailes Marines to ensure that all of its on-site operations run smoothly and that only authorized people and equipment circulate in the area. This center will notably enable Ailes Marines’ teams to register and track vessels and their crew in real time for ultimate on-site security, to ensure safety of the offshore operations in the farm (including a ‘Permit to work’ system) or to plan and monitor offshore activities according to the weather forecast. For this coordination center, Atos will work in partnership with SeaRenergy, a leading provider of engineering services as well as offshore marine, QHSE and staffing solutions for the offshore wind industry. In this project SeaRenergy will provide highly qualified marine management personnel.

Atos will also set up a unified critical voice communication platform that will allow helicopters, ships, and operational teams working on the offshore farm to communicate seamlessly between them or with the coordination center, in and around the wind farm . In a unpredictable environment, 16,3 km away from the shore, where the usual telecom networks do not work, the Atos solution is designed in such a way that communication between operators is guaranteed in all conditions, using satellite telephones as back up, and can be used to manage incidents and emergencies.

Both systems will remain operational after the construction stage and will support Ailes Marines throughout the exploitation phase, when the 62 turbines will be operational.

“Extreme environments call for extremely reliable communication solutions and we were looking for a French specialist to help coordinate and secure our first offshore wind farm in France. The experience of the Atos teams, their knowledge of offshore and the very specific digital and OT technologies associated with this area are very valuable to us.” said Javier Garcia Perez, President of Ailes Marines and International Offshore Director of Iberdrola.

“We are proud to support Iberdrola in its first offshore wind farm project in France, by securing its wind turbines to ensure the safe production of green electricity. Atos aims to pioneer in decarbonization for the benefit of all its stakeholders and we are keen to support clients in their sustainable projects.” said Bernard Payer, Head of Critical Communication Solutions, Atos. “Offshore wind farms are large and critical infrastructures in remote and dangerous areas. Building on our successful partnership with Ørsted, and now on our relationship with Iberdrola, Atos is more than ever a leader in critical communications for offshore wind energy.”

“We are delighted to support Iberdrola being one of the first movers in the French offshore wind market,” said Dr. Benjamin Vordemfelde, CEO of SeaRenergy. “We are looking forward to contributing our experience and professional expertise from other projects in Europe to the energy transition in France and also generate exciting new jobs for the local workforce in the Saint-Brieuc area.”

The Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm will be built by Ailes Marines – fully owned by Iberdrola, the largest energy group in Spain and world leader in wind power – in the bay of Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, 16.3 kilometers off the coast. When completed, the 496 MW wind farm will produce 1,820 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 835,000 inhabitants. The foundation installation works will start in the first semester of 2021; the wind farm will be fully operational in 2023. The contract with Atos and SeaRenergy will result in the creation of 10 skilled jobs in France. Atos will also mobilize approximately 10 people for the installation phase of the technical equipment.