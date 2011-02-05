Atos positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 2022

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Atos announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, 2022, Worldwide, based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the first time that Atos has been recognized in this report.

The public cloud IT transformation services (PCITS) market delivers transformational outcomes via cloud-native professional and managed application services built exclusively from public hyperscale cloud infrastructure and platform services.

Gartner estimates that ‘as the benefits of cloud-native solutions become self-apparent, underscored by the speed of transformation during the pandemic, a new market that focuses on cloud-native development and management engagements has quickly taken shape’.

“We consider our debut positioning in this report as confirmation of our strategic move to a value-led focus that reflects market expectations for end-to-end cloud transformation” said Michael Liebow, Head of Atos OneCloud. “Our acquisition of Cloudreach earlier this year and continued investment in our people and assets has only further strengthened our Atos OneCloud practice, bringing cloud-native competency and reinforcing our global partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. We’re keenly focused on leveraging our leading cloud expertise to accelerate business outcomes for our clients and to speed the development and delivery of cloud transformation and run services.”